Abel and Earle to Present Duo Recital at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro

Violinist Alfred Abel and pianist Diane Earle will perform a Duo Recital Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m. in Tapscott Chapel in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

Abel, from Indianapolis, is visiting artist in violin at Kentucky Wesleyan College, and Earle is artist in residence and director of the Music Program.

The program is free and open to the public as part of the Dr. Paul W. Hagan Chamber Music Series. A reception will follow.

The duo is celebrating over 12 years of performing together. They plan to perform compositions by Italian violinist Arcangelo Corelli and German composer Johannes Brahms.

You can find more information about the event on visitowensboro.com.

For additional information, contact Earle at 270-852-3617.

Comments

comments