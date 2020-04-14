$96 Million in Grant Funding Given to Indiana Airports in Response to COVID-19

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced on Tuesday the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $96,523,889 in airport aid to 65 airports in Indiana to help respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the overall amount of funding, the Evansville Regional Airport will receive $19,766,993.

This grant funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.

The funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue from the decrease in air traffic and other airport business. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

You can view a list of all Indiana airports receiving funding on FAA’s website.

