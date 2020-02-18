911 Calls Released in Perry County Plant Accident

Less than a minute

Police Tuesday released 911 calls related to the accident at the Tell City Waupaca Foundry Plant 5 in Perry County.

Four foundry workers were hurt on the job Monday while doing maintenance on a small done when it happened.

Perry County 911: 911 what’s the exact location of your emergency?

Worker: Waupaca Foundry.

911: What’s going on there?

Worker: We have a burn to the face.

Perry County 911: How old is the patient?

Worker: 50-year-old male.

Perry County 911: Is it a pretty bad burn?

Worker: No, he breathed it in. It came under his face shield. So it could be mouth…throat…we’re not sure yet.

Perry County 911: They’ll be at the nursing station?

Worker: Yes.

Perry County 911: Alright, we’ll have someone out there.

Right now, an internal investigation is underway to determine what exactly led up the accident.

The fourth employee is expected to be released from the hospital later this week.

