911 Calls Released in Assault Involving Pregnant Woman Punching Sister

The 911 calls from an assault involving a pregnant woman punching her half-sister have been released.

“Hi, I need police officers to 1510 Sweetser for assault in front of children,” says Brittany Culber, the victim.

Police arrived at home in the 1500 block of Sweetser Avenue, where a woman said her pregnant half-sister punched her in the face.

“Ashley Liggett, an 18-year-old, punched me in the face and threw a table at me. And I am her half-sister,” says the victim.

The victim told the police, the sister was upset that she had provided lunch meat for the baby shower. When the victim told her sister that she didn’t understand why she was upset about the potential dangers of eating lunch meat while pregnant, when the sister had been smoking throughout her pregnancy, the sister punched her.

No arrest has been made in this incident.

