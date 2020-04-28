Over 900 Coronavirus Deaths in Indiana as Statewide Cases Continue to Increase

On Tuesday, April 28, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 57 new coronavirus deaths. A total of 901 Hoosiers have now been confirmed by ISDH to have died of COVID-19. Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

ISDH also on Tuesday reported 650 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing between April 24 and April 27 at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and private laboratories.

With ISDH’s Tuesday report of 650 additional positive cases, the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus is now at 16,588.

According to ISDH, 87,181 Hoosiers have now been tested for the virus, up from 84,476 on Monday.

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Tuesday, April 28, there are now:

126 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 1 total death – 2,529 total tested

84 total positive tests in Warrick County – 14 total deaths – 505 total tested

46 total positive tests in Daviess County – 11 total deaths – 312 total tested

20 total positive tests in Knox County – 253 total tested

18 total positive tests in Dubois County – 195 total tested

9 total positive tests in Posey County – 101 total tested

10 total positive tests in Perry County – 126 total tested

6 total positive tests in Gibson County – 130 total tested

5 total positive tests in Spencer County – 101 total tested

1 total positive test in Pike County – 51 total tested

Local numbers are subject to change as county health departments provide new information.

Indiana Coronavirus Case Demographics

On Tuesday, April 28, the Indiana State Department of Health announced an additional 650 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

With those additional positive cases, the statewide total number of positive cases is now at 16,588.

Marion County had the highest number of new positive cases, at 158. In Marion County alone, 22,811 residents have been tested, 5,080 of those have tested positive, and 282 have died.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (19), Cass (85), Elkhart (24), Hancock (21), Jasper (11), Johnson (11), Lake (129), Porter (13) and St. Joseph (16). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

Statewide ICU Bed / Ventilator Usage

The Indiana State Department of Health reports there to be 44.2% available ICU beds statewide, and 79.5% ventilators available statewide.

Of the 55.8% of ICU beds currently being used, 16.7% are being used by COVID-19 patients, while 39.1% are being used by non-COVID-19 patients.

The 20.5% of ventilators in use are comprised of 8.6% COVID-19 patients, and 11.9% non-COVID-19 patients.

According to ISDH, these numbers are provisional and only reflect data that has been reported to ISDH’s EM Resources database. Total capacity will change as facilities update information. Numbers should not be characterized as a comprehensive total.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

Previous ISDH Coronavirus Update (April 27):

Comments

comments