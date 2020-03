9 Firefighters Test Positive for COVID-19

Nine firefighters of the Indianapolis Fire Department tested positive COVID-19, reports Fox 59.

IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith told FOX59 those firefighters are in quarantine at their respective homes and will not return to work until they have been medically cleared by a doctor.

Reith went on to say that firefighters who may have had close contact with those who tested positive are utilizing theĀ Eli Lilly testing program.

Once test results are in, IFD will take appropriate measures in consultation with public health officials, according to Reith.

IFD has more than 1,200 firefighters at 43 stations.

