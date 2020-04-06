9 Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Knox County

According to the Knox County Health Department (KCHD), as of Monday, April 6, Knox County has nine positive cases of coronavirus.

A statement released by the Knox County Emergency Management Joint Information Center says that all patients are doing well at this time, within their homes on quarantine.

The statement also said that all personal contacts of these patients are also in self-isolation at their homes.

Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart says the 9 patients were people who were out in the community before they became symptomatic. Dr. Stewart advises the public to practice defensive social distancing by first, and foremost, staying at home.

Secondly, Dr. Stewart says if you must go out for essential items, stay at least six feet away from others, do not unnecessarily touch objects or items and remember to wash your hands thoroughly and often.

KCHD is keeping patients in quarantine for two weeks after they are symptom-free, which is beyond the CDC guidelines. Dr. Stewart believes this will help prevent the spread of this virus.

The Knox County Health Department will update its report on positive COVID-19 cases each day at 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. (EDT). The report can be found on the Knox County website.

