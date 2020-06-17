87 More Illinois Coronavirus Deaths, 546 New Cases

An additional 546 Illinoisans have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the statewide case total in Illinois to 134,185.

Wednesday’s update also included 87 new deaths which brings the death toll to 6,485. The deaths were reported in Champaign, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Jackson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, Macoupin, McHenry, Peoria, St. Clair, Tazewell, Union, Vermilion, Will, and Winnebago Counties.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,987 specimens for a total of 1,258,328. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 10–June 16 is 3%.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of June 17:

Saline: 7

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 14

Wayne: 9

Race and Sex Demographics

