Gov.-Elect Beshear Launches Transition Website

Kentucky Governor-Elect Andy Beshear launches a new website, designed to keep Kentuckians up to date on the gubernatorial transition.

Gov.-Elect Beshear transition website

The initial site provides Kentuckians with a way to connect with the transition team and apply to work in the administration. As the transition progresses, the site will be updated.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as your next governor and proud to serve with Lt. Gov.-elect Jacqueline Coleman,” Beshear said. “Our administration is rooted in the Kentucky values we share – faith, hard work and a belief in a brighter tomorrow – and we are working to bring Kentuckians from every corner together to move our Commonwealth forward. We are all on Team Kentucky.”

Job seekers interested in an unclassified position with the administration should visit the site and click “Apply.” Applicants are asked to submit information, including their resume and a cover letter, and choose two areas of employment interest.

