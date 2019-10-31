Learn to Establish Healthy Boundaries With This Free Relationship Workshop

Do you struggle with having healthy relationships?

Do you find yourself repeating the same unhealthy patterns over and over?

Good news, my friend Carla is offering a free online relationship workshop this Saturday!

I like the idea of being able to discuss your problems while hanging out in your p-j’s at home.

Unsure how to establish healthy boundaries in relationships?

Carla can help…

Join the free, online relationship workshop this Saturday at 10 am.

Text “CARLAWEBB” to 57838, and respond ‘yes’ .

You will be added to the list to receive a link to the free online workshop.

You will also be entered into a drawing to win 6 free coaching sessions!

