81 Employees Impacted by Westech Closure

81 Posey County employees have learned they will soon be out of a job.

This comes after a WARN notice was issued to Westech building products employees Wednesday.

“The people shouldn’t lose hope. There’s opportunity,” says Mayor Bill Curtis, Mt. Vernon.

There have been a series of job losses across the Tri-State-from 169 people terminated at Pennyrile Mine in Kentucky to 81 employees at Westech in Indiana.

In a statement from company reps they say:

“Westech Building Products began closing its Evansville, Indiana facility on August 23, 2019. The closure is a result of increased competition as well as dramatic changes in technology, which have made it difficult for the Evansville fence and decking businesses to remain competitive. Future demands for our premium decking products will be met by other Royal Building Products facilities. The 81 affected employees at the site are being provided assistance as they transition to new employment, including being provided severance and separation packages. A limited number of employees will remain at the site over the next 90 days to facilitate the safe and orderly closure of the plant.”

But all hope is not entirely lost with employment opportunities available in the market.

“We have a really positive outlook on it just because the market demand we have for work fore labor here,” says Jenna Alka, Posey County Economic Development Partnership Executive Director. “We have a lot of jobs open in our community so we do feel like the transition will be very smooth.”

Alka says the manufacturing industry is still in high demand.

“Work one is actively working with the Westech community to make sure the transition is smooth and they are very involved in those individuals lives to make sure that it’s a positive outcome.”

As for the employees, the county is working hard to ensure they are taken care of.

“Posey County is strong, our region is strong, the workforce here is strong, and overall I think that’s the bigger picture.”

All separations will be completed by November 21st.

Comments

comments