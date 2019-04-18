$8,000 Initiative Grant Available in Spencer County

Qualified agencies in Spencer County will have the opportunity to use an $8,000 initiative grant from the Spencer County Tourism Commission to fund new events.

Grant applications will be accepted through September 1st. Applicants must demonstrate promotion of the event beyond a 60-mile radius to increase potential visitor attendance from outside the immediate area and possible overnights.

Visitors Bureau staff are available to explain the grant program to interested parties. Click online at here to view the guidelines and application.

To request an application or more information via email, send a request to info@SantaClausInd.org. Or call the Visitors Bureau at (812) 937-4199 with any questions.

Comments

comments