$8,000 Bond Set for Man in Drill Dispute

Bond has been set for the man arrested following a manhunt over the weekend. According to Evansville police, they were called to a home on Prosperity Avenue Saturday for a shots fired complaint.

The victim told police Robert Burris Jr. came to his home to confront him over a borrowed drill. The victim also says Burris broke out his front window with a bat and when he went outside to confront him, Burris pulled out a gun, fired at him, and then took off running.

The search for Burris lasted nearly two hours and included multiple officers, two k-9 units and a drone.

Burris now faces charges for criminal mischief, having a gun without a license and criminal recklessness for shooting a firearm into a home.

His bond is set for $8,000.

Previous story:

Man Arrested Over Drill Dispute

