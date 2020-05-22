8-Month-Old Infant Drowns in Allen County, Kentucky

Officials with the Kentucky State Police are investigating a drowning incident that happened in Kentucky’s Allen County.

Around 1:37 p.m. on Thursday, KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green received a call from Allen County Social Services in regard to the drowning death of an 8-month-old infant.

After receiving the call, KSP personnel responded to the Medical Center in Scottsville where the infant was pronounced deceased by the Allen County Coroner’s office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning at the Medical Examiners Office in Louisville, Kentucky.

The ongoing death investigation is being led by Detective Shae Foley, who was assisted on scene by KSP Post 3 personnel, Scottsville Police Department, Allen County Sheriffs Office, and Allen County EMS.

