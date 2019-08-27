Indiana Grand, Harrah’s Hoosier Park Set to Launch Sports Betting in September

Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville and Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson are set to launch respective sports books following the state’s approved date of September 1, 2019 for legalized sports betting in Indiana.

Pending regulatory approval, Indiana Grand Racing & Casino will be Caesars Entertainment’s first Indiana property to offer legalized sports betting with a tentative launch date of September 1. The sports book, Winner’s Circle Race, Sports, Pub, will be located in the heart of the casino utilizing the footprint of the existing off track betting and dining venue. The sports book will offer a fully upgraded entertainment experience including state-of-the art audio and visual technology.

Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s sports book, The Book, is set to open on September 19 following the completion of brand-new construction. Located adjacent to The Terrace Showroom, the sports betting venue will overlook the award-winning race track with convenient access to food and beverage outlets. The Book will also offer state-of-the art audio and visual technology.

In addition to sports books at the casino and race track properties, Indiana Grand and Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s satellite Winner’s Circle off track betting properties will also unveil sports books under the newly renamed Winner’s Circle Race, Sports, Pub brand. The downtown Indianapolis Winner’s Circle has a tentative opening date of September 3, with the Clarksville Winner’s Circle to follow on September 12 and New Haven Winner’s Circle set to offer sports wagering to the greater Fort Wayne market on September 19.

“Our properties are pioneering sports betting in Indiana, and we’re thrilled to offer sports fans a brand-new way to experience their favorite events while providing a legal platform to make sports bets,” said Ron Baumann, senior vice president and general manager of Indiana Grand.

Sports enthusiasts in Indiana will now be able to make legal wagers on sports like professional football, basketball, baseball, and golf – in addition to more than 100 other sporting events throughout the year.

“We expect to see new guests with the introduction of sports betting, which in turn creates more visitation and tourism for our host communities,” said Trent McIntosh, Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s senior vice president and general manager. “We’re thankful for the support from our Indiana legislators and the leadership within the counties that we operate. This is a very exciting time for us.”

Similar to casino gaming and horse racing, sports bettors will have an opportunity to earn rewards and take advantage of special experiences and offers with Caesars Rewards, one of the largest casino and entertainment affinity programs in the world.

