76-Year-Old Owensboro Man Dies Weeks After Kidnapping, Assault

The 76-year-old man who was kidnapped and assaulted two weeks ago has died; Owensboro Police Department confirmed Monday.

Eugene Evans was kidnapped by 51-year-old Brian Bailey on Wednesday, September 11th. He was bound by his hands and assaulted by Bailey, according to OPD. Evans died on Thursday, Sept. 19th from those injuries.

According to court documents, OPD was dispatched to a home in the 2600 block of West Victory Court in response to a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police learned Bailey was shot during an altercation with Evans.

Both men were transported to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Bailey was treated for his injuries and arrested on kidnapping and 1st degree assault charges.

Police say additional charges against Bailey are pending.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

