Stay-at-Home Order to Begin in Illinois as Coronavirus Cases Rise

There are now 753 cases of coronavirus in Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order begins at 5 p.m. All Illinois residents are to remain in their homes except for essentials.

Pritzker’s order, which is set to expire April 7, still allows the state’s 12.6 million residents to head outside to buy groceries and medicine.

“For the vast majority of you already taking precautions, your lives will not change very much,” he said, adding that people can continue to shop for groceries and visit pharmacies, gas stations and banks. Residents also can continue to pick up meals from restaurants and exercise outdoors, he said.

Comments

comments