75 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Indiana Tri-State Counties

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

The Indiana State Department of Health is releasing their latest numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Indiana State health officials say 793 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH.

Health Officials say the total is now 51,079 Indiana residents who are known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

A total of 2,563 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 8 over the previous day.

Locally, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, Posey, Knox, Dubois, and Spencer county are reporting new cases Saturday.

Vanderburgh County reporting the bulk with 46 new cases.

Here are the latest numbers:

VANDERBURGH: 727 cases, 6 deaths

WARRICK: 250 cases, 29 deaths

GIBSON: 120 cases, 2 deaths

POSEY: 57 cases

DUBOIS: 304 cases, 6 deaths

KNOX: 71 cases

SPENCER: 54 cases, 1 death

DAVIESS: 154 cases, 18 deaths

PERRY: 149 cases; 10 deaths

PIKE: 11 cases

Comments

comments