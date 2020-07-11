75 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Indiana Tri-State Counties
The Indiana State Department of Health is releasing their latest numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state.
Indiana State health officials say 793 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH.
Health Officials say the total is now 51,079 Indiana residents who are known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 2,563 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 8 over the previous day.
Locally, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, Posey, Knox, Dubois, and Spencer county are reporting new cases Saturday.
Vanderburgh County reporting the bulk with 46 new cases.
Here are the latest numbers:
VANDERBURGH: 727 cases, 6 deaths
WARRICK: 250 cases, 29 deaths
GIBSON: 120 cases, 2 deaths
POSEY: 57 cases
DUBOIS: 304 cases, 6 deaths
KNOX: 71 cases
SPENCER: 54 cases, 1 death
DAVIESS: 154 cases, 18 deaths
PERRY: 149 cases; 10 deaths
PIKE: 11 cases