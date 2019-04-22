ILEARN Testing Begins This Week

The days of bubbling pages with a #2 pencil are becoming a thing of a past in Indiana. This week, public and private schools across the state are rolling out the next generation of standardized assessments.

After searching for three years, and shelling out roughly $45 million for a new vendor, this year is all about the ILEARN test. The exam is taken on computers, intending to gear the questions toward each individual student, and students have now started putting it to the test.

For over a decade ISTEP has been the assessment for students across Indiana. But starting today, kids from third grade up got their first look at the new statewide standard.

For Jane Reed, this is a year of firsts. It’s her first year as principal of Fransisco and Barton Township elementary schools, and today she’s overseeing the first year of a brand new test at both locations.

“We are doing the best we can to make sure all of the students perform to their best ability,” Reed explained.

April 22 marks the first day students in Gibson County and across Indiana will officially be tested on what they’ve learned in the classroom this school year based on their grade level.

“In third grade, they do English and math. In fourth grade, they do English math and science, in fifth grade, they do English math and social studies, and in sixth grade, they do English math and science,” Reed listed.

High-schoolers will see the addition of biology to that lineup, and an optional US Government test. No matter the subject, unlike a paper test, the questions adapt bit by bit.

Reed described, “As the student answers, the questions will be based upon the knowledge they are given.”

This one test, therefore, can accommodate students of various levels and educational needs.

“This is a test that the teachers have had a lot of input in,” Reed detailed. “The content may be similar, but we’ve had a lot of input in.”

But teachers themselves also had to do a bit of studying themselves before testing went live.

“It’s a learning experience for everyone involved. Our teachers have had their training. They are doing their best to make the students feel comfortable and administer the test in a secure way,” Reed said.

A parent of two, Kim Butler welcomes the changes from the past.

“ISTEP test, that was more basic over everything,” she cited. “It’s not detailed enough in regards to what they’re teaching in school, versus what the test is about.”

Her fifth grade daughter was no stranger to ISTEP, but she feels prepared for the next step.

“We’re taking practice tests together as a class, and we’re reviewing them over,” Kaitlin Butler recalled.

The testing period will last until the end of May. During this time, Principal Reed says students feeling nervous about the exam getting plenty of rest and drinking water should help come testing day.

Student results for the first year are expected by August 15, with the expectation that scoring time will be reduced to 12 days in later years.

