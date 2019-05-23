72-Year-Old Indiana Woman Missing

72-Year-Old Indiana Woman Missing

May 23rd, 2019 Indiana

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Update:
A Silver Alert issued on Thursday for 72-year-old Janet Marie Leininger has been cancelled. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the City of Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.

Previous story:
A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 72-year-old Janet Marie Leininger.

Leininger is from Fort Wayne and was last seen at 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Indiana  State Police believe Leininger could be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

She has gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a short-sleeved red shirt with gray or black pajama pants.

If you have any information, call the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.