72-Year-Old Indiana Woman Missing

Update:

A Silver Alert issued on Thursday for 72-year-old Janet Marie Leininger has been cancelled. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the City of Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.

Previous story:

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 72-year-old Janet Marie Leininger.

Leininger is from Fort Wayne and was last seen at 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Indiana State Police believe Leininger could be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

She has gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a short-sleeved red shirt with gray or black pajama pants.

If you have any information, call the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Comments

comments