715 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Illinois; 64 New Deaths

More than 700 coronavirus cases were reported in Illinois by the state Department of Public Health.

Wednesday’s update includes 715 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 64 additional confirmed deaths. The deaths were reported in Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Jackson, Kane, Lake, Madison, McHenry, Peoria, St. Clair, Will, and Winnebago Counties.

IDPH is reporting a total of 138,540 cases, including 6,770 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,331 specimens for a total of 1,428,841. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 17–June 23 is 3%.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of June 24:

Saline: 8

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 22

Wayne: 11

Race and Sex Demographics

Click here for the full coronavirus data in Illinois.

