Indiana Reports 76 New Cases of Coronavirus With 201 Total, 6 Deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday that two more Hoosiers have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing to six the number of Indiana deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

The patients were adult residents of Scott and Marion counties.

Both were over age 50 and had underlying medical conditions.

Indiana reported 76 new cases of the coronavirus with the total climbing to 201 cases across Indiana, public health officials announced Sunday.

The latest cases were reported in 22 counties. The highest number was in Marion County, which reported 35 new cases, followed by Hamilton County, which reported eight cases.

