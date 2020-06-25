6th COVID-19 Death Reported in Perry County

Late Thursday night, the Perry County Health Department reported the 6th Coronavirus-related death in the community.

It is the 2nd death reported in a 24-hour period.

Both of the victims were residents of long-term care facilities in the county. The county is not releasing which facility each of the victims lived in.

As of Thursday evening, there have been 119 reported cases in the community with 76 recoveries.

44News has previously reported, there has been an outbreak of cases at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City, over the last several weeks.

As recently as Wednesday, the health department has reported new cases among residents and staff.

Comments

comments