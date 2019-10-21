6th Annual Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo Coming Soon

Whether looking for a special item for yourself or getting a jump start on your holiday shopping, the Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo features local and regional artisans and crafters offering unique handmade creations in woodcrafts, furniture, holiday decorations, quilts, jewelry, floral arrangements, painting, candle, pottery, embroidery, and more!

‘Last year we sold out of vendor booths,’ said Spectra’s Laura Alexander, General Manager. ‘We are getting very close to being sold out again this year and are looking forward to another great show with some of the community’s favorite vendors as well as some new ones.’

Early Bird Crafting will be hosting Paint Parties throughout the weekend. Painting times are Friday at 5pm, Saturday, November 9 at 2pm, and Sunday, November 10 at 2pm. Cost is $20 per cutout and for those who pre-register, includes admission to the show. All supplies and assistance are provided and included in the price. Attendees are encouraged to make reservations online to ensure their spot at facebook.com/EarlyBirdCrafting.

Lazy Beagle Pottery will be doing free demonstrations each day during Kraftucky at 3pm.

Millers Mill Publishing will have a Little Miss Grubby Toes puppet performance on Friday and Saturday at 4pm and on Sunday, November 10 at 1pm.

The 2019 Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo will be open on Friday, November 8 from 2pm to 7pm, Saturday, November 9 from 9am to 6pm, and Sunday, November 10 from 11am to 4pm.

Admission is $3 for adults and children 12 and under are admitted free.

Tickets will be available at the door.

For more information, please visit OwensboroCenter.com or call 270-687-8800.

