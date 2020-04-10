Over $668M in CARES Funding to Be Distributed to Indiana Hospitals

Over 4,000 clinics and hospitals are set to receive funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

According to Senator Todd Young, starting April 10, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will distribute relief funds totaling $668,604,614 to 4,495 medical providers and health systems that are enrolled in Medicare.

According to HHS, facilities and providers are allotted funding based on their share of 2019 Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursements. These are payments, not loans, to healthcare providers, and will not need to be repaid.

To view a fact sheet with additional details, click HERE.

