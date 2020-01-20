61st Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Crowned

The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 110th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois over the weekend.

One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pagent.

Kelsi Kessler, 18, of Carmi was crowned the 61st Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. She represented White County and is currently attending the University of Illinois, Champaign, majoring in accounting.

“I had no idea,” Kessler said after being crowned. “I prepped for so long. I’ve been so lucky to be able to compete. I just can’t believe it. I was incredibly shocked.”

As the winner of the County Fair Queen title, Kessler’s main duty will be emphasizing the importance of agriculture and county fairs to Illinois. Kessler will be a summer employee of the Department of Agriculture and will travel to about 30 county fairs as the official hostess of the Illinois State Fair in Springfield and the DuQuoin State Fair.

In total, this year’s convention had more than 3,000 in attendance.

