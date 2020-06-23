601 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Illinois, 38 Additional Deaths

An additional 601 Illinoisians were diagnosed with COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday, bringing the statewide case total to 137,825.

IDPH also reported 38 new coronavirus-related deaths, increasing the death toll to 6,707. The deaths were reported in Boone, Cook, DuPage, Jefferson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, Macon, McHenry, St. Clair, Will, and Winnebago Counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,507 specimens for a total of 1,399,510. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 16–June 22 is 2%.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of June 23:

Saline: 8

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 22

Wayne: 11

Race and Sex Demographics

Related content:

Comments

comments