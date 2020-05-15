Over 600 New Coronavirus Cases in Indiana Alongside Several Dozen More Deaths

New coronavirus statistics are being reported in Indiana by the state health department.

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 614 more positive cases of coronavirus in the Hoosier State on Friday, May 15.

With those new cases added, there are now 26,655 total positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the state of Indiana.

To date, 1,550 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19, an increase of 42 since Thursday’s report.

A total of 165,448 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 160,239 since Thursday.

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Friday, May 15, there are now:

201 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 2 total deaths – 4,905 total tested

145 total positive tests in Warrick County – 23 total deaths – 1,064 total tested

59 total positive tests in Daviess County – 15 total deaths – 501 total tested

22 total positive tests in Knox County – 470 total tested

70 total positive tests in Dubois County – 2 total death – 482 total tested

16 total positive tests in Posey County – 254 total tested

19 total positive tests in Perry County – 269 total tested

9 total positive tests in Gibson County – 264 total tested

7 total positive tests in Spencer County – 1 total death – 212 total tested

3 total positive test in Pike County – 94 total tested

The Indiana county reporting the highest number of new positive cases on Friday was Marion County, at 202 new cases.

Other counties with 10 or more positive cases were:

Allen (60)

Bartholomew (12)

Delaware (18)

Elkhart (21)

Hamilton (10)

Hendricks (15)

Lake (64)

Morgan (13)

St. Joseph (24)

Tippecanoe (13)

The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity in hospitals around Indiana remained steady as of May 15.

As of Friday, May 15, ISDH reports 39.4% of ICU beds and 80.1% of ventilators as available at hospitals throughout the state.



