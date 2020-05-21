Over 600 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Indiana

An additional 676 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health announced on Thursday, May 21.

There are now 29,936 total positive coronavirus cases in Indiana following Wednesday’s update.

ISDH also reported 48 new deaths, increasing the state’s death toll to 1,764. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple day.

To date, 202,995 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 195,738 on Wednesday.

The Indiana county with the highest number of new positive cases reported on Thursday was Marion County, with 162 new cases.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

Related content:

Comments

comments