More Than 60 Cases of COVID-19 Associated With Two Meat Processing Plants in Western Kentucky

There are more than 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at two meat processing plants in Western Kentucky.

Clay Horton, Public Health Director for the Green River District Health Department, has confirmed that there are at least 54 confirmed cases associated with the Tyson Foods plant in Robards, Kentucky. The cases does not include employees that live outside the GRDHD jurisdiction or any cases that have not been confirmed yet.

“As a normal course of every case investigation, we contact the employer to determine if there are close contacts,” Horton said.

Tyson has been responsive and fully cooperated with the investigation.

This follows 17 confirmed cases within the “GRDHD jurisdiction” associated with Perdue in Ohio County. Horton said that there are a number of confirmed cases outside our jurisdiction as well but, they don’t have specific data at this time.

“Those individuals are being isolated and quarantined to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Horton said.

