6-Year-Old Child Dies After Tree Falls

Warrick Central Dispatch received a call shortly after 2:30 p.m. reporting that a tree had fallen on a 6-year-old child in the 1300 hundred block of Maple Grove Road.

Deputies responded to the scene along with Boonville Fire Department and Warrick EMS.

Despite their efforts to render aid to the victim, the child died at the scene.

The Warrick County Coroner’s Office is also investigating.

