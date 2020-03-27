5th Positive Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Warrick County

There are five positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Warrick Couny, county health officials reported Friday. The patient is self-isolating.

No additional information about the patient is being released due to privacy laws.

The Warrick County Health Department say they are working closely with the local & state officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored.

This is a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Comments

comments