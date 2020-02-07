5th Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship Banquet Tomorrow

In observance of Black History Month, the Baptist Ministers and Deacons Alliance will host their fifth (5th) Annual Dr. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship Banquet, on Saturday, February 8th, 2020, 6:00 PM at the Old National Event’s Plaza.

Ticket cost is $35.

Proceeds to benefit the Baptist Ministers and Deacons Alliance Scholarship fund.

This year’s banquet speaker is Mrs. Peggy Wallace Kennedy, a Civil Rights Activist & Author of The Broken Road: George Wallace and Daughter’s Journey to Reconciliation.

Her father, Governor George Wallace, was labeled by Dr. King in 1965 as “perhaps the most dangerous racist in America today.”

It is Peggy’s personal journey to redemption and the love of her two sons that captures the hearts of those who hear her voice. Peggy Wallace Kennedy demonstrates best the notion that none of us can be held responsible for the circumstances of our birth, but all of us will be held responsible for who we can become. Mrs. Kennedy challenges us to believe in ourselves so that we too can walk to higher ground.

For fifty (50) years, and this marks the fiftieth (50th) year, a diverse multicultural audience of churches, community and civic leaders, law professionals, University administrators and bankers have gathered together in commemoration of the life, legacy and dream of Dr. Martin Luther King JR (MLK).

The MLK program coordinated by the Baptist Ministers and Deacons Alliance Evansville and Vicinity, is the first and oldest celebrated MLK program in the City.

For approximately 45 years this organization, with the help of the community at large, has given stipends and scholarships to deserving, underprivileged or middle of the road High School Seniors once they have been accepted into college.

This year’s guest speaker is the Rev. Dr. Otis Moss Jr.

Dr. Moss is a Civil Rights Activist, who was a personal close friend to both Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and Dr. Martin Luther King Sr.

Dr. Moss is recognized as one of America’s most influential leaders, who continues to advocate for educational achievements, civil and human rights and social justice issues.

He was also Regional Director of the Southern Leadership Conference with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Tickets are $35.00 and can be purchased by calling Rita & Todd’s Fashion 812-425-5431; Liberty Church 812-422-4628 or WEOA Radio Station 812-424-9946.

There will also be a Memorial Service on Sunday, January 13th, 2019, 7:00 PM at the New Hope Baptist Church, 665 Dr. WR Brown Sr. Way, Evansville, IN. The Rev. Dr. Fernando “Bernard” Mitchell, Pastor of the Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Mendenhall, MS will be the guest speaker. Dr. Mitchell is the Chairman of the Late-Night Service for National Baptist Convention, USA Inc.; which is estimated to have over 4.5 million members. This service is free and open to the public.

Several churches, and the following businesses and corporations have joined together to kick-off the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial services in the City of Evansville. I.e. Vectren Corporation, Alcoa, Old National Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Danks & Danks Law Firm, Robert John & Assoc., EVSC, USI, IVY TECH, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, Friends of Mayor Winnecke, Human Relation Commission, WEOA Radio Station and the local chapter of NAACP.

The MLK memorial service coordinated by The Baptist Ministers and Deacons Alliance is Evansville’s first and oldest continuous celebrated MLK program in the City. And for over forty (40) years, churches, businesses, corporations and members of the community have gathered to celebrate the life, legacy and dream of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King JR. For 35 plus years The Baptist Ministers and Deacons Alliance, with the help of corporate sponsors, has also given stipends and scholarships to deserving, underprivileged, or middle of the road, High School Seniors once they have been accepted into college. Scholarships will be awarded on the night of the memorial.

Comments

comments