5th COVID-19 Death Reported in Vanderburgh County; Several New Cases Reported

The Indiana State Department of Health is releasing their latest numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Indiana State health officials say 407 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH.

The total number of Indiana residents known to have COVID-19 is 39,909.

A total of 2,240 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 9 over the previous day.

Locally, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, Dubois, Spencer, Daviess, and Perry counties are reporting new cases Sunday.

According to state health officials, Vanderburgh county is reporting one new death.

Here are the latest numbers:

VANDERBURGH: 326 cases, 5 deaths

WARRICK: 173 cases, 29 deaths

GIBSON: 23 cases, 2 deaths

POSEY: 19 cases

DUBOIS: 240 cases, 4 deaths; 173 recovered

KNOX: 35 cases

SPENCER: 23 cases, 1 death

DAVIESS: 121 cases, 17 deaths

PERRY: 91 cases; 1 death

PIKE: 6 cases

