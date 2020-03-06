5th Coronavirus Case in Illinois Confirmed

Health officials in Illinois have confirmed that a fifth person in the state has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This case has been confirmed in a Cook County resident in his 20s, who had recently traveled to Italy before returning to the U.S. via Chicago O’Hare Airport.

In a press conference held Thursday, officials said the man is currently hospitalized at Rush University Medical Center in isolation, and that specimens have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

Two previously confirmed Illinois patients who tested positive for the virus have since recovered.

The state’s third and fourth cases involve a husband and wife in their 70s who are currently recovering at home.

“The state of Illinois is working around the clock to contain COVID-19 and educate the public,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a press release. “Public health officials anticipated there would be additional cases and we will continue to implement robust measures to contain the virus while also preparing for further transmission. The risk of COVID-19 to the general public in Illinois remains low, but we encourage the public to be vigilant and take extra care with the normal precautions you should take during flu season.”

Comments

comments