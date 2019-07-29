5th Annual Art and Music Festival Set for September

Artists, food trucks, yoga and more at the Daviess County Public Library 5th Annual Art And Music Festival!

Celebrating our 5th Anniversary of this festival. Competition for best in show and youth category. Many of our local artists will exhibit their works and Beyond Blu Blues band will perform. Food trucks on location. A great day for all you art lovers to come out. Demonstrating various art techniques.

Artists Sean Wallace, Windows of Opportunity, Rex Robinson, and Visual Art Center will be returning.

Join the fun at the Daviess County Public Library, September 21st, from 12-5pm.

