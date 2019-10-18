5K Raises Awareness on Organ Donation

At Friedman Park, many laced up their shoes for the Indiana Donor Network 5K.

“That’s kind of the silver lining in all of this knowing that there are people who can live on through all of this,” says Joann Bogard, Mother of Organ Donor.

The 5K is held in an effort to raise awareness about the thousands of Hoosiers waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

For Jack Field, organ donor recipient, it was a phone call a few years ago that forever changed his life.

“He was a passenger in a car that was hit by a drunk driver and every chance I get to honor him I try and do that,” says Field. “This day is all about honoring my donor Nicolas Townsens. I received his lung four and a half years ago. It was May of 2015.”

The race raises awareness about organ donation along with raising money for those impacted by donation and transplants.

“You just hope and pray that someday you’re on that list,” says Field. “It’s the only hope that you have.”

For the Bogard family, the day was in honor of their son Mason who passed away a few months ago.

“You are helping other people,” says Bogard. “Young people, older people, you are helping so many people when you can donate your organs. He was able to donate his heart, his kidneys, and his liver they were able to divide and help two people.”

Indiana Donor Network officials say anyone can be a donor by registering their decision, learning more about the process, and speaking with family.

One donor can save up to eight lives and heal many more.

“It’s not just the end, that people can actually move forward through organ donation,” says Bogard.

“You will actually be saving lives, absolutely, saving someones life,” says Field.

Officials say it takes less than a minute to register as an organ donor at the BMV.

If you missed this years 5K, there will be another race next year.

