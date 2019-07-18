EvansvilleIndiana
$5K Bond Set for Evansville Couple
Bonds have been set for an Evansville couple that led police on a chase into Posey County.
Cami Joiner and Jacob Nebelski appeared in court Thursday morning to be advised of their charges.
A $5,000 cash only bond was set for the pair.
Joiner will appear in court again for her initial conference on August 13th at 9 a.m.
Nebelski will appear in court again for his initial conference on July 31st at 1:30 p.m.
———————————–
Related stories:
Evansville Couple in Custody After Posey County Manhunt