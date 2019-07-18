$5K Bond Set for Evansville Couple

Bonds have been set for an Evansville couple that led police on a chase into Posey County.

Cami Joiner and Jacob Nebelski appeared in court Thursday morning to be advised of their charges.

A $5,000 cash only bond was set for the pair.

Joiner will appear in court again for her initial conference on August 13th at 9 a.m.

Nebelski will appear in court again for his initial conference on July 31st at 1:30 p.m.

———————————–

Related stories:

Evansville Couple in Custody After Posey County Manhunt

Comments

comments