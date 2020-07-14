58 New COVID-19 Cases in Vanderburgh Co; 662 New Cases Across Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Tuesday reported 58 new positive COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh County.

ISDH now shows 858 total positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the county.

17,075 total Vanderburgh County residents have now been tested for COVID-19 – up from 16,496 since Monday’s report. With 17,075 total tests in Vanderburgh County and 858 total positive cases, ISDH shows a positivity rate of 5% in the county.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department is reporting 299 ongoing COVID-19 cases as of July 13 at 5:00 p.m. – although the state health department’s daily COVID-19 updates are released earlier, at approximately 11:00 a.m.

Vanderburgh Co. Information:

According to VCHD, there is a combined total of 71 COVID-19 deaths in Region 10 – the Indiana region containing Vanderburgh, Warrick, Knox, Dubois, Daviess, Martin, Posey, Gibson, Perry, Spencer, and Pike Counties.

Regenstrief Institute shows the following hospitalization information for Vanderburgh County on its COVID-19 dashboard:

Due to recent COVID-19 numbers in the River City, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said on Friday that he’s in the process of drafting an executive order that would make masks mandatory in Evansville as of Wednesday, July 15.

Indiana’s Statewide COVID-19 Update:

ISDH reported 662 new positive cases of COVID-19 statewide in Indiana on Tuesday.

An additional 13 new statewide COVID-19 deaths were reported by ISDH on Tuesday as well – one of which was in the 44News viewing area, in Dubois County.

There are now 52,685 total Indiana residents known to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus to date.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,582 in total.

578,409 total tests have been recorded throughout the state of Indiana to date. With 578,409 statewide tests and 52,685 total positive cases, ISDH shows a statewide positivity rate of 9.1%.

As of Tuesday, there were 12,192 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Marion County – where masks are now mandatory. Marion County is the Indiana county with the highest number of identified COVID-19 cases.

ISDH reported ICU bed and ventilator capacity as steady as of Tuesday:

No statewide mask mandate has been implemented in Indiana as of now – though Governor Holcomb and other state officials are encouraging Hoosiers to “Mask Up.”

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

