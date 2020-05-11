57 Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported in Daviess County

The Daviess County Health Department on Monday, May 11 reported there are 57 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Of those 57, 33 people have recovered from the virus. So, far only 17 people have died. Fifteen of those deaths were recorded at Ketcham Memorial Centers.

DCHD says two other deaths were presumptively positive for COVID-19. This means the two deaths had symptoms and were exposed to the novel coronavirus but were not tested.

Since May 1, DCHD reported seven new cases not related to Ketcham.

The health department says the seven are in quarantine at this time.

