510 New Positive Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Indiana

510 new positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Indiana on Friday, June 26, bringing the Hoosier State’s number of identified cases to 44,140 in total.

Additionally, 9 new deaths were reported in Indiana on Friday, which brought the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2403.

To date, a total of 453,890 tests have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), up from 444,252 since Thursday’s update. The new tests reported include approximately 1,400 negative tests dating from May onward from a lab that recently began reporting negative results to ISDH’s electronic system.

Any Hoosier seeking COVID-19 testing is encouraged to obtain it through a state-sponsored testing site.

