507th Coronavirus Case Reported in Muhlenberg County

The number of coronavirus cases reported in Muhlenberg County remains consistently low.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported one new case, raising the county case total to 507.

The patient is a resident of Muhlenberg County. The health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals.

The individual will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Health officials say further information about the patient can not be released due to medical privacy laws. Here, however, are the latest coronavirus data in the county:

