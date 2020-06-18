Kentucky
$500K Dedicated to Recycled Waste Tire Projects
Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced Thursday that $500,000 in grant funding has been awarded for benches, picnic tables, and poured-in-place surfacing projects that utilize recycled waste tires.
The grants are from the Waste Tire Trust Fund, established by the 1998 Kentucky General Assembly to receive a $2 fee from each retail sale of a new tire in the state.
The fund helps manage the approximately five million scrap tires generated in Kentucky each year and promotes the development of markets for recycled tire products.