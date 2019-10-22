Over 50,000 Buses Recalled Due to Safety Concerns

Thousands of buses across the nation are being recalled due to the lack of certain safety requirements that could increase the risk of injury in a crash.

The recall specifically affects Thomas Built Buses. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the recall will affect 53,528 buses. The recall number is FL-832.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation says 11 of their buses fit the recall number.

The NHTSA says the recall is due to “the use of styrene blocks that may not provide sufficient impact absorption in certain areas around the steel seat frame of the back support.”

EVSC says they haven’t been notified yet and are awaiting specifics from the dealer regarding the recall. All 11 buses have three point seat belt systems that students are required to use when riding.

