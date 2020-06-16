Up to $5,000 Offered for Information on Knox County Arson Investigation
State and local investigators are seeking the assistance of the public in finding the person or persons responsible for starting a house fire in Knox County’s Vincennes, Indiana.
On Sunday, June 14, the Vincennes Fire department and Vincennes Township Fire Department responded to a house fire at 929 Broadway St. in Vincennes, Indiana.
While extinguishing the fire, two firefighters were injured. One of the injured firefighters needed to be transported to a local hospital.
Indiana State Fire Marshal and local investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.
According to a statement by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS), anyone with information that leads to an arrest may receive an award of up to $5,000.
Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Callers are not required to provide their name.
