Up to $5,000 Offered for Information on Knox County Arson Investigation

State and local investigators are seeking the assistance of the public in finding the person or persons responsible for starting a house fire in Knox County’s Vincennes, Indiana.

On Sunday, June 14, the Vincennes Fire department and Vincennes Township Fire Department responded to a house fire at 929 Broadway St. in Vincennes, Indiana.

While extinguishing the fire, two firefighters were injured. One of the injured firefighters needed to be transported to a local hospital.

Indiana State Fire Marshal and local investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.

According to a statement by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS), anyone with information that leads to an arrest may receive an award of up to $5,000.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Callers are not required to provide their name.

Recommended Articles

Download the 44News Mobile App for the latest breaking news and weather alerts

Comments

comments