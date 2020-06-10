Up to $5,000 Offered for Info on Henderson Dog Cruelty Case

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on animal cruelty charges of the person(s) responsible for burning a small dog in the men’s restroom at the Henderson County Fairgrounds, which was discovered by police on Sunday, June 7.

“PETA urges anyone with information about this horrific crime to come forward immediately so that this dog’s killer can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said. PETA announced the offered reward in a news release on Wednesday.

The male dog, identified as Duke by his rabies tags, matched with a dog who had been reported missing on social media and to the shelter.

On Sunday, officers with the Henderson Police Department were dispatched to the Henderson County Fairgrounds where they discovered the small dog that had been burned in the bathroom.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.

