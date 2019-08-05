Kentucky

Power Restored to Kenergy Corp Customers

Update:

All power has been restored to Kenergy Corp customers.

Kenergy Corp says a mower caused a down wire at the corner of Highway 54 and Thruston Dermont in Owensboro.

Previous:
A power outage in Daviess County leaves 5,275 customers without power.

Kenergy Corp says the areas near Kentucky 54 and south of Owensboro-Daviess County Airport were affected by the power outage.

The energy company tweeted they are working to get more information and a timeline for restoration.

