Power Restored to Kenergy Corp Customers

Update:

All power has been restored to Kenergy Corp customers.

Kenergy Corp says a mower caused a down wire at the corner of Highway 54 and Thruston Dermont in Owensboro.

All members have been restored. We appreciate your patience, especially on a Monday morning! https://t.co/XcbuYWf9OD — Kenergy Corp (@kenergycorp) August 5, 2019

————————————————

Previous:

A power outage in Daviess County leaves 5,275 customers without power.

Kenergy Corp says the areas near Kentucky 54 and south of Owensboro-Daviess County Airport were affected by the power outage.

The energy company tweeted they are working to get more information and a timeline for restoration.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates as they become available.

We have 5,275 members out in Daviess County due to an outage. We are working to get you more information and a timeline for restoration. — Kenergy Corp (@kenergycorp) August 5, 2019

