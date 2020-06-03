Over 500 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Indiana

In Indiana on Wednesday, June 3, 511 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported, bringing the states total number of COVID-19 cases to 35,712.

Statewide, 10 new deaths were also reported on Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,032.

According to ISDH, the total number of positive cases in long-term care facilities across Indiana is 4357. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in such facilities across the state is 945.

To date, 277,815 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 271,919 since Tuesday’s report.

Local Coronavirus Summary as of Tuesday, June 2, via ISDH:

Vanderburgh County: 290 total cases – Up from 284 since Tuesday

290 total cases – Up from 284 since Tuesday Warrick County: 167 total cases – Up from 166

167 total cases – Up from 166 Gibson County: 18 total cases – Up from 17

18 total cases – Up from 17 Posey County: 16 total cases – No Increase

16 total cases – No Increase Dubois County: 205 total cases – Up from

205 total cases – Up from Knox County: 31 total cases – Up from 29

31 total cases – Up from 29 Spencer County: 21 total cases – No increase

21 total cases – No increase Daviess County: 95 total cases – Up from 94

95 total cases – Up from 94 Perry County: 34 total cases – Up from 33

34 total cases – Up from 33 Pike County: 6 total cases – No increase

A large majority of Indiana’s positive cases are in Marion County, in the center of the state.

Marion County topped 10,000 cases on Wednesday, with a total number of 10,037 positive cases.

According to ISDH, Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remained steady as of Wednesday.

Statewide, 41% of ICU beds remained available, and 83.4% of Ventilators remained available.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

