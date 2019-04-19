50 Arrested for Drug Dealing in Johnson County

A massive county-wide drug bust went down in Johnson County. Several agencies raided homes Thursday morning arresting as many people as they could. Dozens of drug dealers were arrested and brought to the Johnson County Jail but the bust will likely improve safety here in the Tri-State.

The drug bust, dubbed Operation: Weakest Link, saw the arrest of 50 people and ranged in age from 20 to 60 years old. Prosecutors say most of the offenders are accused of dealing meth.

The investigation started back in November and many parents say they are relieved to have those drugs off the streets.

