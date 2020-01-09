5-Year-Old Sent to Hospital After Coyote Attack

Shocking news out Chicago, a 5-year-old was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after a coyote attacked him outside a nature museum in Lincoln Park.

Police say the boy was taken to the Lurie Children’s Hospital after he was bit multiples on the head by the coyote. The boy is in stable.

The Humane Society advises that if you encounter a coyote, do not run or turn your back. Instead, you should shout or throw something in the coyote’s direction, which is called hazing.

Coyotes have found ways to adapt to city life because there is food for them in the city such as rodents, experts say.

Comments

comments